BlackRock Inc. Has $90.81 Million Stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526,721 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.75% of Hanmi Financial worth $90,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $807.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

