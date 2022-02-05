BlackRock Inc. Has $92.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.97% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $92,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,531,000 after purchasing an additional 274,767 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $39.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09.

