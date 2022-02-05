BlackRock Inc. Has $98.91 Million Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,543 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.34% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $98,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $250,000. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

SYBT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

