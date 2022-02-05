BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.00% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $96,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 37,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

RCKT stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

