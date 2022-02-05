BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,582,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,086,910 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of MultiPlan worth $87,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPLN opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.21 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MultiPlan from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

