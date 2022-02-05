BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,668,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213,531 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.68% of MannKind worth $94,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

MannKind stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $902.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.80. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

