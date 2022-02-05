BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE:MYI opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.