Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report $103.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $106.75 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $34.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $176.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.23 million to $179.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $237.82 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.40. 563,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,554. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.