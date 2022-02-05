BMO Capital Markets Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$70.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCE. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$67.00.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of C$54.42 and a 1-year high of C$68.17. The firm has a market cap of C$61.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.