BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of DT stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.71, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $2,000,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

