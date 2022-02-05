BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXT. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.83.

Shares of PXT opened at C$27.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.12.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,333,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

