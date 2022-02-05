Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE BAH opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.