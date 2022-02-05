Boral Limited (BOALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on February 24th

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1894 per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 45.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Boral stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Boral has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $21.60.
About Boral
