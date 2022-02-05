BoringDAO Price Tops $432.87 on Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $61.84 million and $6,156.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $432.87 or 0.01039579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110396 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,852 coins. BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.