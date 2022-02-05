Boston Scientific Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 62,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after buying an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 38,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

