Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.91. 2,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 150,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Boxed alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boxed stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

About Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.