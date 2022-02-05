Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is €77.43 and its 200 day moving average is €81.30.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

