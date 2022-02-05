Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €108.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($111.24) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.38 ($102.68).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €74.62 ($83.84) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business’s fifty day moving average is €77.43 and its 200 day moving average is €81.30.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

