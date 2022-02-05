Brian A. Shepherd Sells 621 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ROK opened at $280.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $237.13 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.