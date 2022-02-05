Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered shares of Brinker International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after buying an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

