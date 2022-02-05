Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $44.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

