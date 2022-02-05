BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 127,500 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,889,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,078,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the second quarter worth $156,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DiDi Global stock opened at 3.42 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 3.33 and a one year high of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.37 and its 200-day moving average is 7.45.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

