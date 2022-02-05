BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.46 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.66 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

