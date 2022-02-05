BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $157,000 in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $14,133,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $6,761,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $5,939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $1,301,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $941,000. Institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOTU opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $514.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -1.16. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $117.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

