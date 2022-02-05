BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 296 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. State Street Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,080. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.