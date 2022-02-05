Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 117,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $792,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $590.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

