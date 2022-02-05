Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce sales of $164.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.11 million and the lowest is $162.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $168.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $677.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $663.95 million to $688.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $736.41 million, with estimates ranging from $731.81 million to $739.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 259,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,055,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,769,000 after buying an additional 209,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after buying an additional 160,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after buying an additional 209,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

