Brokerages Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. Avid Technology reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $29.07. 275,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock worth $570,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Technology by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $4,461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Avid Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Avid Technology by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.