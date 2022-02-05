Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. 131,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,200. AXT has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $301.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter worth $3,128,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXT by 8.5% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 125.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AXT during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

