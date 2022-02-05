Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post sales of $756.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.20 million to $842.50 million. Lazard posted sales of $647.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Lazard news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after buying an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 178,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $41.28. 920,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

