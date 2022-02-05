Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,003,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,144,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. 660,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.36. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.