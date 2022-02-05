Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $3.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $13.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $13.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow S&P Global.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $414.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $448.08 and its 200-day moving average is $445.28. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

