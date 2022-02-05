Brokerages Anticipate S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.75 Million

Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to report sales of $82.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the highest is $83.00 million. S&T Bancorp posted sales of $87.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year sales of $338.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $340.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $357.10 million, with estimates ranging from $356.20 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after buying an additional 99,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

