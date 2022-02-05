Brokerages Anticipate TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 166,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $527.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.