Brokerages Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). Aterian reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.67) to ($6.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. Aterian had a negative net margin of 121.17% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

ATER opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aterian has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $174.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.78.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Aterian during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aterian during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 23.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

