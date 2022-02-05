Brokerages Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will post ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,343,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,427. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

