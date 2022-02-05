Brokerages Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Brokerages expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report $4.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.51 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $19.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.17. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.