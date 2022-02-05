Brokerages Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.42 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 million to $9.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $11.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMTX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

YMTX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,919. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.