Brokerages Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) PT at €82.13

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.33 ($92.51).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAS. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

ETR BAS opened at €66.71 ($74.96) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

