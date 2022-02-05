Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Price Target at C$30.17

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$26.45. 5,407,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,456. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$22.76 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$15.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 21.9699998 EPS for the current year.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.