Brokerages Set Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Price Target at $7.17

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

SLHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLHG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.