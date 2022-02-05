Brokerages Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Target Price at $51.56

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.56.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

STM stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

