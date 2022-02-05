Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $269.28

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.11.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,321,000 after purchasing an additional 323,779 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,168,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Wix.com by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2,955.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.99. 983,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $109.03 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

