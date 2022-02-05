Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.69 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,860.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,002.02 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,828.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2,831.21.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,694 shares of company stock worth $390,382,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

