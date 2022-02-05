Brokers Issue Forecasts for Humana Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $7.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $41.42 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $429.85 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $423.19 and its 200 day moving average is $425.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

