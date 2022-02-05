Brokers Offer Predictions for Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

STRL stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $779.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock valued at $974,463. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.