Brokers Offer Predictions for TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Energy by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

