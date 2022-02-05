Brokers Offer Predictions for Woodward, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of WWD opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.44%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

