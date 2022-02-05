Brokers Set Expectations for Definity Financial Corporation’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$29.67 on Thursday. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

