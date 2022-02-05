Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 46.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $80.60.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 65,121 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.