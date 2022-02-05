Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

